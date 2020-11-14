Cairo: Egyptian health authorities will conduct coronavirus-detecting tests for residents of the Delta hometown of Liverpool star Mohammed Salah after he tested positive for the virus.
Some people of Salah’s village of Nagrig in the province of Gharbia last week attended his brother’s wedding party in Cairo. The Egyptian Football Association has said that the 28-year-old football icon has twice tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will send Saturday medical teams to Nagrig to examine those who have come in touch with the player after he tested positive for the coronavirus,” Dr Abdul Nasser Hameeda, the undersecretary of the Health Ministry in Gharbia said.
Salah’s family and relatives as well as the village’s people, who attended his brother’s wedding, will be tested, the official added. “Those showing symptoms will be isolated while others who will not display symptoms will be put under medical observation,” he added.
Face mask
Mayor of Nagrig Maher Shetah denied claims that Salah might have contracted the virus while attending his brother’s wedding. “Those who attended were limited in numbers and are in good health,” he said in media remarks.
”Mohammed attended the wedding wearing the face mask all the time and was keen to observe the preventive measures,” he added.
The mayor estimated that 30 to 40 people from the village showed up for the wedding and will be tested for the virus.
Due to the infection, Salah will miss the Pharaohs’ two fixtures against Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches due Saturday and Tuesday.