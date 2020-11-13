Dubai: Mo Salah, Liverpool and Egypt’s star striker has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with the African side.
The Egyptian Football Federation announced on Friday that Salah, 28, has returned a positive test but is asymptomatic. Egypt play Togo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.
English Premier League defending champions Liverpool are not in action this week due to the international matches, but have already had a number of players test positive for coronavirus, and their squad issues have been compounded by long-term injuries to key players.
Salah will now go into isolation and could miss Liverpool's next two matches against Leicester in the Premier League on November 21. They face Atalanta in the Champions League on November 25.
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo missed three matches recently after testing COVID-19 positive.