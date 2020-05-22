Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo turns up for training Image Credit: Reuters

Defending Serie A champions Juventus have given football a big boost by declaring a clean bill of health as the entire squad has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates have been given the green light to train in larger groups in the coming days ahead of the planned resumption of the 2019-20 Serie A season. Juve lead the standings from Inter Milan by a single point after 26 matches.

In a statement, the club said: “In application of the indications by the FIGC’s Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups.”

Juventus’ players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups and maintaining social distancing at Continassa.

On Tuesday, star forward Ronaldo turned up for training as clubs in Italy look to get the players up and running before potential resumption of football in the country.

Juventus will be training hard as they look to defend their Serie A title Image Credit: AFP

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic and the authorities are now targeting mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A which remains suspended at least until June 14.