As countries ease out of lockdown, sports leagues resume play with empty stands as well as testing and social distancing for athletes, staff and media. | FC Bayern Munich players Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich demonstrate social distancing rule to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Image Credit: FC BAYERN via REUTERS
Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz (C) scores the opening goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Werder Bremen v Bayer 04 Leverkusen on May 18, 2020 in Bremen, northern Germany as the season resumed following a two-month absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Image Credit: AFP
Stadium seats are empty as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus during a baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea.
Image Credit: AP
Cars pass by empty seats during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Darlington, S.C.
Image Credit: AP
Jockeys ride their horses on the track past an empty stand in Hanover Germany during the first race meeting in Germany.
Image Credit: AFP
Fighters battle without spectators during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout in Jacksonville, Florida.
Image Credit: AP
A member of the media wearing a protective face mask is seen before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Image Credit: Reuters
Cardboard cut-outs with portraits of Borussia Moenchegladbach's supporters are seen at the Borussia Park football stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany.
Image Credit: AFP
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' Choi Bo-kyung (L) fights for the ball with Suwon Samsung Bluewings' Terry Antonis (R) and Myung Joon-jae (C) during the opening game of South Korea's K-League football match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju. The towering stands of the 42,477-capacity Jeonju World Cup Stadium stood empty on May 8 as South Korea opened football's post-coronavirus era without fans, but with an unprecedented international TV audience.
Image Credit: AFP
A security manager takes the temperature of a member of the media prior to UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Image Credit: AFP
Members of the media get a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test before UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Members of the media watch the Heavyweight fight between Aleksei Oleinik of Russia and Fabricio Werdum of Brazil during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Image Credit: AFP
Baseball players compete at an empty stadium due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Taoyuan city, Taiwan.
Image Credit: Reuters
Players sanitise their hands as the South Sydney Rabbitohs of the National Rugby League (NRL) train amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Redfern Oval in Sydney, Australia.
Image Credit: Reuters
Players of Hoffenheim and Hertha warm-up in the empty stadium prior to the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Hertha BSC Berlin in Sinsheim, Germany. The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AP