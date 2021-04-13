A flood of support from fellow footballers came through on Instagram

Marcus Maddison. Image Credit: Instagram/Marcus Maddison

Charlton Athletic midfielder Marcus Maddison says he could quit football after loan spell at Boston Wanderers ends.

Maddison, 27, said that the industry “broke me” and referred to “abuse, pressures and monotony” as reasons why he might walk away from it all.

“Well the football industry has eventually broke me. All the abuse, pressures & monotony of the last 2 years has just got to me,” wrote Maddison on Instagram in an unguarded post.

“I’ve tried to fit in & be happy but if I can’t be happy In a winning team fighting for promotion it’s clearly something deeper.

“I’m returning home to think do I want to play football any more as it just doesn’t bring me any joy at all. I can’t thank Ian Evatt enough for understanding & wish [the Bolton Wanderers] all the best for the final run in,” he added.

Since leaving Peterborogh in October of 2020, Maddison had spells at Hull City, Charlton and Bolton.

Before signing to Charlton, Maddison opened up about having the “worst year of my life” when he turned 27 in September 2020, citing the death of his dog and other factors.

“27 today, but can’t mask the fact that this year has been the worst of my life. No goals achieved, my best friend died, love life non-existent and now jobless. So happy birthday to myself & knowing next year can’t be any worse surely,” he wrote.

Bolton manager Evatt says he has spoken with the Professional Football Association about supporting Maddison.

“Myself, Marcus and his agent had a really long talk on Sunday about everything,” he told The Bolton News.

“I also had another chat with the PFA to make sure we could get Marcus the best help and support.

“Football takes a back seat in all this. People need to respect his privacy and wish him well, so hopefully he can get himself back in the right place,” he added.

Maddison received a flood of support from fellow footballers on social media after his latest post, describing him as a ‘maverick’, ‘magic man’ and ‘one of the best I’ve played with’.

“Bro you’ve achieved so much and your stats speak for itself and you got a lot more to give,” Brenford FC footballer Ivan Toney.