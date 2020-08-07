Gabriel Jesus scores for City Image Credit: Reuters

12:58AM



FULL TIME: JUVE 2 LYON 1 (AGG 2-2, LYON WIN ON AWAY GOALS)

Lyon have done it too! Bye-bye Juventus and Ronaldo. Bye-bye Real Madrid. Brilliant play from City and Lyon to make it to the knockouts. Next up, Barca v Napoli and Bayern v Chelsea! See you tomorrow!

12:55AM



Still going in Turin as Lyon are edging Juventus...

12:53AM



FULL TIME: CITY 2 REAL 1 (AGG 4-2)

City have done it! Zidane suffers his first knockout loss as a manager and Pep Guardiola's men make a massive statement of intent! Roll in Lisbon.

12:49AM



The piped-in crowd at the Etihad is celebrating but nervous times in Turin, A penalty appealt for Juventus has Ronaldo screaming (he doesn't like to lose), before Lyon have their own spot-kick claims dismissed.

JUVE 2 LYON 1

As we stand in Turin, Ronaldo's Juventus need one more to get on the plane to Lisbon. Not happening so far as Lyon continue to defend stoutly.

12:35AM



CITY 2 REAL 1

Nearly another for City. Barring a massive lapse, City are on the plane to Portugal. They are peppering the Real goal now as Pep looks to go for the kill.

12:33AM



No time to wait for a bus tonight as it is all happening. As it Stands, Real must score twice in the remaining 20 minutes to progress, while Juventus need one more to deny Lyon a famous victory.

12:30AM



GOAL! CITY 2 REAL 1

Gabriel Jesus is the hero once again for City as he gets the vital goal to calm City nerves. Real Madrid are heading out of the Champions League as it stands.

12:28AM



Great stops at both ends as Ederson makes a great stop from Benzema before Courtois betters it with a point-blank block to keep out Gabriel Jesus. Phil Foden makes way for Bernardo Silva.

12:22AM



GOAL! JUVE 2 LYON 1

Game on now as Juve have their French guests rattled. Who else but Ronaldo to give the Serie A side a vital lifeline? And what a goal. He does all the work before finding spade to fire home.

12:18AM



As we approach the magic 60-minute substitute mark, Kevin De Bruyne almost gets through but a couple of Real Madrid defenders are required to sheperd the ball to safety. Both Silvas are warming up...

12:14AM



CITY 1 REAL 1

Again, it should be in the net. Foden squares, Gundogan plays the ball to Sterling when he had the goal at his mercy. Will these missed chances hurt City?

12:12AM



JUVE 1 LYON 1

Not sure what the hold up was but we are playing football again in Turin.

12:11AM



CITY 1 REAL 1

Oof! City nearly ahead as Raheem is through on goal only to be denied by the gloves of Courtois before De Bruyne's corner comes off the post. Livey start for the home side in Manchester.

12:06AM



Off we go. No changes for City or Real. Slight delay in proceedings at Juventus. Raheem Sterling nearly makes it a perfect start to the second half as he is in on goal but Courtois gets a hand to his shot.

12:02AM



CITY 1 REAL 1

JUVE 1 LYON 1

So, what can Real Madrid conjure up in the second 45 minutes? One more goal from the Spaniards could see us go to extra-time. Juventus need to muster a big second half against Lyon but could have a spring in their step after that leveller late in the first half. Kick-offs coming up...

11:56PM



On reflection, both penalties were harsh in Turin. Lyon will not be complaining mind, as they have a vital away goal against Juventus.

11:51PM



HALF-TIME

CITY 1 REAL 1 (AGG 3-2)

JUVE 1 LYON 1 (AGG 1-2)

The scores have a symmetry about them but one tie is on a knife-edge while the other is more one-sided.

City had the dominance and a gift of a goal, while Real conjured up a lovely equaliser in Manchester. Juventus have reduced the deficit but still need two second-half goals to deny Lyon their place in the last eight.

11:48PM



GOAL! JUVE 1 LYON 1

Ronaldo makes it all square on the night from the penalty spot after a handball from Depay. Juve get one back but they still have a long way to go.

11:45PM



CITY 1 REAL 1

End-to-end as City counter-attack but Raheem Sterling is eventually crowded out as he tries to find Jesus, before Benzema is flagged offside at the other end. Ederson had saved his effort.

11:44PM



CITY 1 REAL 1

Courtois is at it again as he fluffs another clearance and Foden just about lets him off the hook as his effort goes just wide

11:38PM



CITY 1 REAL 1

City's Kyle Walker goes on a Diego Maradon-esqu run a la Mexico 86 against England - without the finish. The England man bursts through challenge after challege but his final effort is way off target.

11:26PM



GOAL! CITY 1 REAL 1

Now then! A fine finish from Benzema means Real Madrid now have an away goal! One more and it is all square on aggregate. Plenty more to happen in this one.

11:29PM



Despite that scare, Lyon are looking up to the task here. Maybe age is finally catching up with the Old Lady... Drama over in Manchester meanwhile...

JUVE 0 LYON 1

Federico Bernardeschi has to score but is denied by a Lyon defender on the line with the goalkeeper beaten. That is great tracking back but it is beginning to look like one of those nights for Ronaldo and Juventus.

11:24PM



CITY 1 REAL 0

From the corner, Ederson makes another great stop to deny Hazard. Real are definitely finding their way into this match cow.

11:22PM



CITY 1 REAL 0

First real chance for Real as Benzema lets fly, but Ederson is alert to push it away to safety.

11:22PM



Juventus regroup and push for a leveller in what is now a tall order. Expectt an attacking push for the next 70 minutes... Not quite the same in Manchester as City continue to dominate. Real struggling to find their feet as Foden and Sterling continue to cause trouble in the visitors' box.

11:19PM



Wow. What a dream start for the two lesser lights in European football. Real and Juventus on the ropes as City and Lyon look to book their spots in Portugal for the mini-tournament.

11:15PM



GOAL! JUVE 0 LYON 1

Massive goal for Lyon in Turin as Memphis Depay converts from the spot following a foul on Houssem Aouar. Juventus are reeling. They now need to score three to progress!

Real all over the place at the back and Phil Foden almost gets in to make it 2-0 on the night. AS it is, 3-1 to City on aggregate.

11:12PM



GOAL! CITY 1 REAL 0

Perfect start for City as some idiotic passing out from the back results in Gabriel Jesus gaining possession. A simple square ball to Raheem Sterling and City are in the driving seat. What was Thibaut Courtois thinking trying to play it out with City strikers snapping at his defenders' heels?

11:09PM



CITY 0 REAL 0

Real, in their less-than-common pink change strip, move the ball about early on as City get into their stride and sze up their opponents. Kevin De Bruyne lets fly from distance but it is deflected harmlessley wide.

11:05PM



JUVE 0 LYON 0

Under way in Turin as well, where the hosts need to score to stand a chance of progressing. Higuain fluffs an early chance for Juve which is easlily mopped up by the Lyon keeper.

11:03PM



CITY 0 REAL 0

We are off and running. Can Pep's boys see off the mighty Real and their 13 European Cup titles? We shall see

10:58PM



One interesting card played by Zidane is Eden Hazard starting for Real. Maybe he is hoping his familiarity with English football will work in their favour in Manchester. Skipper Sergio Ramos is, of course, suspended.

10:55PM



CITY v REAL

JUVE v LYON

Ready to rumble? Two massive games with massive repercussions coming right up...

10:51PM



The teams are assembling for the pre-match ceremonial duties (at least City can't get any fines for fans booing the Uefa CL anthem tonight as there is a supporter ban due to coronavirus). Kick-offs in Manchester and Turin just around the corner.

10:49PM



Back to Manchester... This is a massive test of Pep Guardiola's credentials. He has moulded his own squad now and City have cleared their name of any financial wrongdoings, meaning their Uefa two-year Champions League ban has been revoked. How he would love to make a statement by winning this year's tournament. There is the small matter of Real Madrid up first.

10:45PM



Juventus probably were rubbing their hands when they saw this draw back in wintry Feb. Now they are right up against it as fresh-legged Lyon will be going for the big upset and a place in the final eight.

Juve coach is not worried about his position though. The former Chelsea boss is insistent he will still be the coach regardless of tonight's result. "It doesn't depend on a single game," he said bullishly.

10:41PM



Kick off is fast approaching, with some sweltering summer heat in England making it feel more like the Med. Will that suit Real, even though they are away from home?

10:40PM



The humidity hasn't stopped the fans from coming out in force to cheer on their favourites. There will be plenty of nervous Ronaldo fans biting their nails tonight in Dubai. "Many fans are still coming to terms will a late finish to the European games but, with both Manchester teams, Barca, Real and Juventus - not to mention the big following for Bayern - still going, and the games coming quick and fast, there are many requests to book tables for the big games, both in the Champions League and the Europa," says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights.

He's not wrong as there is a quick turnaround after this weekend before teams jet off to Portugal (Champions League) and Germany (Europa League) for one-legged mini-tournament affairs to decide this year's champions.

10:30PM



The last-16 matches come to a close tomorrow night when Barcelona take on Napoli (1-1 from the first leg in Italy) and Chelsea hope for a miracle against Bayern, they trail 3-0.

Could Napoli cause an upset and - therefore - could that be Lionel Messi's last game for Barca?

10:27PM



Ronaldo and Juventus will be hoping they have recovered from their Serie A title-winning hangover - they have been in terrible form towards the end of the domestic season. Ronaldo was rested for their final game last week, so his fresh legs will have Lyon busy from the start.

Lyon have had plenty of rest after the Ligue 1 season in France was called off during the lockdown and was not completed. While those in Germany, Italy, Spain and England ploughed on in July, the French sides had their feet up.

10:23PM



As stated earlier, Gareth Bale did not even board the plane from Madrid to Manchester after he and boss Zinedine Zidane had a 'discussion' and the French coach claimed the out-of-favour Welsh wizard requested not to be selected. Days are numbered as a Galactico, I reckon.

10:15PM



JUVE v LYON

Team news

Juve: Szczesny, Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Lyon: Lopes, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Toko Ekambi, Memphis.

10:12PM



CITY v JUVE

Team news

City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Jesus

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Hazard, Rodrygo, Benzema.

10:10PM



Early team news for tonight's 11pm kick-offs say - while there is no Gareth Bale for Real - Phil Foden will start for City. And Ronaldo will be kicking of for Juve.

10:09PM



Evening all. Champions League footy is back and we kick things off after the longest of interims between first and second legs on record. Manchester City will be hoping to see off the small matter of Real Madrid at the Etihad, as they hold a 2-1 advantage form the first tie waaaaaay back in February.