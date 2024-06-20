2024 Copa America: Complete fixtures — groups, dates, time and venues

Dubai: The 48th edition of the Copa America will open with Argentina-Canada match on 20th June and run until 14th July in 14 venues across the United States.
The 2024 Copa America will be only the second ever to feature 16 teams in four groups, with six guest teams from CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) participating in CONMEBOL's (South American Football Confederation) continental championship.
And, this is the second time the Copa America is being held in the USA, after the Centenary tournament in 2016, and while that is a break with tradition the presence of significant immigrant communities from all the competing nations, should ensure big crowds at the mostly NFL stadiums being used.
The 16 teams will play in the group stage until 2nd July, with two matches almost every day. The quarterfinals are from 4th to 6th July in Houston; Arlington, Texas; Las Vegas; and Glendale, Arizona. The semifinals are on 10th July in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina, while the final is 14th July in sweltering Miami Gardens.