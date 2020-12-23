Floyd Mayweather is training hard for the Logan Paul fight Image Credit: Floyd Mayweather Instagram

Dubai: It might only by an exhibition fight, but Floyd Mayweather says he will be taking it very seriously when he steps into the boxing ring come February 21 to face YouTube sensation Logan Paul at a yet to be disclosed location.

What started out as a joke has snowballed into a real-life soap opera with all the trappings of a hyped boxing match à la Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones junior

Mayweather, who boasts a 50-0 undefeated record, versus a 0-1 fighter would normally be laughed at by anyone. But this is some else altogether. People are taking it very serious — even ‘Pretty Boy’, ‘Money’, ‘The Best Ever’, all of which are self-appointed nicknames that Mayweather goes by.

Why? Because Solomon Engel, Founder and CEO of Fanmio, who are putting on the pay-per-view spectacle, said: “This is a real fight. And whoever wins, wins. Certainly there could be a knockout, yes. I think it will be a very competitive fight. It’s like the David vs Goliath story — and we all know the outcome of that. But we don’t know what the outcome will be here.

“Floyd trains extensively and I don’t think he’s going to go into this fight and not be prepared. He’s very excited for the fight. He sees some big opportunities here, and I don’t want to speak for him but I think we all feel this could be a very historical fight and a number of different levels.”

Mayweather himself has acknowledged that he must be prepared for all eventualities given the well-known fact that a lucky punch has caused some of the biggest upsets in the sport.

Logan Paul, right, and his brother Jake Image Credit: Logan Paul Instagram

Add to that there is a huge contrast in experience between Mayweather and Paul, who has only fought once against YouTuber KSI who he lost to in a split decision back in Los Angeles in 2019. But the 25-year-old Ohio native, but holds an advantage over Mayweather with his age, height and weight. Paul is four stone heavier than Mayweather and stands six inches taller. In addition, he has also fought more recently than the American.

Mayweather, 43, has been out of action since his 2018 exhibition against Japanese kick-boxing star Tenshin Nasukawa — who he knocked-out in the very first round and pocked a cool £6 million from the contest in Tokyo.

Who is Logan Paul? He is a social media celebrity, a person who is famous even if you have never seen him in real life. Like the Kardashians and Pewdiepie, Paul’s YouTube channel has 22.6 million subscribers, On Instagram, he has 18.7 million followers, and on Twitter he’s at 5.8 million. Logan has a younger brother, Jake Paul. also a boxer, who has called out UFC star Conor McGregor taunting him and his family with trashy insults.

Due to the vast physical differences, the fight will not take place at the same weight class, which is why it is an exhibition bout.

There are many unanswered questions. How many rounds and how long will they be? What size are the gloves? How will the wide gap in weight be accounted for? Will an athletic commission be involved? Fanmio Boxing have failed to provide details as of now.

By the numbers