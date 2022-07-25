Sponsored by Lenovo, the Berlin-based G2 Esports organization comprises some of the most successful and prominent female Esports talents within the industry.

The G2 VALORANT team, known as G2 Gozen, includes Julia “juliano” Kiran (Sweden), Michaela “Mimi” Lintrup (Denmark), Petra “Petra” Stoker (Netherlands), Anastasiya “Glance” Rival’evna Anisimova (Russia) and most recently, Maryam “Mary” Maher (Bahrain).

Since 2017, Maryam has been showcasing her skills in online video games such as Fortnite. In 2018, Maryam uploaded footage of herself taking out 24 opponents in a row, which helped her establish a solid reputation within the Esports community.

She has since established herself as one of the very first female Esports athletes in the region, bagging a sponsorship with Lenovo Legion.

Positive incline

Mohammed Hilili, General Manager, Lenovo Gulf, said, “With the gaming industry already witnessing a positive incline, we are now seeing a whole new community of people gaming. A trend we’re seeing, particularly in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), is a very diverse audience of people who game. Whether it’s young girls, working parents or even people over 60, we’ve worked with all of these communities over the years, recognizing their love for gaming and giving them platforms on which to thrive. At Lenovo, we are proud to be supporting the first ever all-female roster for G2 Esports, all while providing a safe and supportive community for talent based in the region. We would also like to congratulate Maryam on securing her spot as the first GCC-based gamer to join the G2 GOZEN roster and look forward to witnessing more female participation throughout 2022 and beyond.”

As part of Lenovo’s efforts to increase the visibility and opportunities for female gamers in the region, Lenovo hosted the first-ever Legion Girl Cup in 2019, launched the Miss Esports platform in 2020 and League – all of which have helped girls to share their experiences, create a lasting impression amongst their peers and thrive. We have also extended our partnership with G2 Esports to put some of the best gaming equipment in the world into the hands of professional female gamers.