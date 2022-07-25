1 of 11
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Lionel Messi's chapter at Barcelona is not over. It has been 11 months since the 35-year-old Argentina playmaker ended his 21-year spell at the club and joined Paris St-Germain but now there are rumours circulating that he could return to the Nou Camp before he retires.
Image Credit: AFP
Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit to sign Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, by placing France striker Antoine Griezmann, 31, on the transfer market.
Image Credit: AP
Brazil winger Neymar has played down reports of a move away from Paris St-Germain, with Chelsea and Manchester City linked with the 30-year-old.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Chelsea will allow Inter Milan keep Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, for an extra year after his initial season-long loan at the Serie A club finishes.
Image Credit: AFP
Barcelona have not accepted any offers for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with Manchester United heavily linked with the 25-year-old.
Image Credit: AFP
Liverpool have received a bid of £20 million from Italian side Juventus for their Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is deciding whether to accept it or not.
Image Credit: AFP
Galatasaray interested in Tottenham's 25-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Spurs boss Antonio Conte could allow the player to leave for the right price.
Image Credit: Reuters
Juventus have Manchester United's France attacker Anthony Martial, 26, on their wish list. But the Old Trafford club have no intention of selling him.
Image Credit: AFP
Chelsea will block Barcelona from signing their Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32.
Image Credit: Reuters
Having sold Richarlison to Tottenham Everton are stepping up their pursuit of Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja after West Ham dropped their interest in the 20-year-old.
Image Credit: Reuters
Arsenal have offered England attacker Bukayo Saka, 20, a new long-term contract to fight off interest from Manchester City who sold Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.
Image Credit: Reuters