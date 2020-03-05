Dubai Sports Council Image Credit: DSC

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has requested all organisers in the emirate to postpone “all sports-related activities” until the end of the month.

A circular issued by the DSC on March 3 has asked organisers to refrain from conducting any sort of sport activity in Dubai until the end of March 2020. “Due to the precautionary measures taken related to the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), and in order to ensure the safety, security and public health, you are kindly requested to postpone all sports-related activities held by you until the end of March 2020,” the circular states.

“Further concerns &/or updates will be shared at a later stage accordingly,” the circular adds.

The organisers have also been given an email (info@dubaisc.ae) to get in touch for additional queries.

The Dubai World Cup is among the most prominent sporting events scheduled later this month. However, all preparations are on for the 25th running of the race on March 28.

The opening round of the 2020 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup to be held at City Walk Dubai on Friday was called off late on Wednesday. Scheduled to take place for the first time in the Middle East, Dubai Sports Council-supported race with Superfly Extreme, had attracted more than 30 elite mountain bike riders from over 10 countries including the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UAE.