Yuvraj Singh Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh slammed the Indian team management for getting it "completely wrong" at the 2019 World Cup, stressing that an inexperienced middle-order worked against the team's chances where Virat Kohli and boys were shown the door in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Speaking at Agenda AajTak, the World Cup winner said India lacked clarity when it came to picking a middle-order that could have complimented the quality top-order.

Yuvraj Singh questioned the team management's thinking behind picking 'inexperienced' players in Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant for middle-order roles at the World Cup.

"I don't think they were looking for me (middle-order spot). More than me not being there, I was very disappointed with what happened with Ambati Rayudu. He was our No. 4 batsman for more than a year. Even in New Zealand, in the last game, I think he got 90 and won the Man of the Match. And then you're playing Australia and going to the World Cup," Yuvraj Singh said.