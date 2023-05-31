Perfect conditions

“In Twenty20, I usually bowl in the death, between the 15th and 20th overs. During those matches I was not able to use my main weapon, the reverse swing, which generally happens after 20 overs. In Namibia, I was able to bring my weapon into the play in the 50-over matches and the conditions were also really conducive for reverse swing. Out of the 10 wickets I got in the World Cup Qualifier Playoff, eight of them were due to reverse swing, either bowled or LBW,” said Zahoor, who developed his game in Pakistan. “I have played in Zimbabwe earlier and I know the conditions well. I can expect a lot of reverse swing.”

Zahoor, who used to bowl around 45 overs in the four-day games, feels those spells have helped him to develop the required strength that has held him in good stead today. The pacer still savours the success the team achieved in Namibia, which also helped them retain their One Day International status.

Team unity

“We played in Namibia as one unit. Each and every player had the fire in them to take UAE qualify for Zimbabwe Qualifiers and also retain the ODI status. The entire team was motivated with the aim of winning the tournament. I am happy to be part of the winning squad,” he added.

Veteran UAE pacer is hoping that his experience of playing in varous franchise leagues will help him during the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Image Credit: Source: ECB Twitter

Franchise league experience

UAE will be meeting Sri Lanka in the World Cup Qualifiers opener in Zimbabwe and the pacer is ready for the challenge and expects his experience of playing in the Lanka Premier League will help him.

“I have been playing a lot of leagues including Lanka Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, T10 and UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20). So I will use those experience,” added Zahoor, who played under Kieron Pollard for MI Emirates in ILT20.

Mentor's role

“I have been playing with some of the best for the last seven years and had a good relationship. It has helped me a lot and particularly Pollard knew my strength and used me to the best of my abilities. I would like to thank Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for organising such a big league, which can benefit a lot of young players.”

Since making his debut in 2017 Zahoor has been the main bowler for UAE, but now as the senior bowlers he has assumed the role of a mentor to young UAE pacers, who will be facing West Indies in the three-match One Day Internationals in Sharjah from June 4.