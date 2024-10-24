Nairobi: Zimbabwe registered the highest score in the shortest format of cricket, amassing 344/4 in their 20 overs against Gambia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B.

Sikandar Raza smashed an unbeaten 133 runs off just 43 balls, hitting 15 sixes, as Zimbabwe set a new T20I record in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B match against Gambia.

Zimbabwe's total of 344/4 surpassed the previous record of 314/3 set by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

Zimbabwe won the match by 290 runs as Gambia were all out for 54 in 14. 4 overs while chasing the huge total.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwe had entered the top five when they scored 286/5 against Seychelles. A week before that, India made the list with their massive total of 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Raza's century is the first by a Zimbabwean player in men's T20Is, with Dion Myers' 96 against Rwanda being the previous highest score for the team. Raza's 15 sixes are the joint-fourth most by a player in men's T20Is.