Dubai: Following their success in the ACC U16 Western Region Asia Cup, the future stars of UAE get another excellent learning opportunity with a tour of England from July 23. The team will play two-day, 50-over and 20-over matches on the tour, which will provide quality exposure, practice and training to the squad members. The team will be hosted by the City Cricket Academy in Leicester. Besides the limited-over games against the academy teenagers, the UAE side will also play a two-day match against an English county team.
Director National Cricket Academy, Mudassar Nazar: “The tour will be a fantastic learning opportunity for the future stars of UAE cricket. Our U16 players have shown great potential at the regional level with their success in the ACC U16 Western Region Asia Cup. This tour is a reward for these players and it should benefit them in their growth as cricketers.”
Great learning experience
Founder, City Cricket Academy, Don Bhagwatti: “We look forward to hosting the young UAE stars. I am impressed with the development work done by UAE in recent years. Playing in England will be a great learning experience for the visitors and also benefit our local county age-group youngsters. The UAE youngsters will start their tour with a two-day game followed by limited over matches.”
UAE U16 team:
Abdullah Ismail, Akshat Rai, Hemant Rao, Jaditya Malik, Karan Dhiman, Madhav Manoj, Mudit Agarwal, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Nemika Benthota, Prithvi Madhu, Shalom Dsouza, Uddish Suri and Yug Jai Sharma.