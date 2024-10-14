Dubai: The ILT20 Thunderbolts bounced back from a two-match losing streak with two consecutive wins at the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024, while Dubai Capitals Development claimed a crucial victory to move to the top of the points table.

The second edition of the tournament provides the UAE players an opportunity of sealing one of the 12 remaining berths in the six DP World ILT20 Season 3 squads (two squad spots up for grabs in each team).

On Saturday evening, ILT20 Thunderbolts registered a comprehensive 94-run victory over ILT20 Marvels. Put in first, the Thunderbolts posted a competitive total of 181/3 in 20 overs. Opener Luqman Faisal who is also the top scorer of the tournament, excelled again as he posted a 43-ball half century, joining Raees Ahmed in an 83-run alliance.

In response, the Marvels fell considerably short at 87/10 in 15 overs. The Marvels only saw three batters reach the double figure mark, including Vishnu Sukumaran’s knock of 33 runs and Zawar Farid knock of 23 runs. For the Thunderbolts, Awais Ali Shah cleaned up the tail in his four-wicket spell while Umair Ali and Simranjeet Singh finished with two wickets each.

Mayank was in stellar form as he struck 91 runs in 51 balls, studded with seven fours and six sixes. Image Credit: Supplied

Earlier in the day, Dubai Capitals Development overcame Desert Vipers Development by 27 runs in a high-scoring encounter. The Capitals sailed to 217/2 in 20 overs as openers Muhammad Zohaib and Mayank combined for a colossal stand of 181 runs. Muhammad Zohaib remained unbeaten on 98 runs in 58 deliveries, with nine sixes and four fours.

Mayank was also in stellar form as he struck 91 runs in 51 balls, studded with seven fours and six sixes before he was castled by Khuzaima Tanveer. Muhammad Farooq Momand also chipped in with 19 runs to ensure a strong finish.

The Vipers had a promising start to their run chase with half centuries from both openers. Tanish Suri raced to 69 runs in 37 balls while Taimoor Ali top scored with 84 runs in 47 balls. However, the innings lost momentum after both openers perished to leave the innings at 163/2 in 14.4 overs. Three wicket hauls from Haider Ali and Raja Akifullah Khan limited the Vipers to 190/10 in 19.4 overs

Friday’s late-evening encounter saw ILT20 Marvels defeat ILT20 Pearls by nine wickets. Electing to bat first, the Pearls only managed a meagre total of 88/10. The Marvels put on a fine display with the ball as Nilansh Keswani scalped three wickets while Muhammad Rohid Khand, Sabir Ali and Zahoor Khan accounted for two wickets each.

Gulf Giants Development defeated Desert Vipers Development by 9 runs in a late evening encounter on Wednesday. Vriitya Arvind extended his purple patch scoring 67 runs in 54 balls and drive the Giants to 177/8 in 20 overs despite Shahbaz Ali’s four-wicket haul.

Uzair Khan five-wicket haul guided ILT20 Pearls to comfortable win over Dubai Capitals.

Brief scores:

ILT20 Thunderbolts beat ILT20 by 94 runs. ILT20 Thunderbolts 181/3 (Raees Ahmed 68 not out, Rahul Chopra 54 not out, Luqman Faisal 50, Muhammad Rohid Khan 2 for 26) ILT20 Marvels 87 (Awais Ali Shah 4 for 19, Simranjeet Singh 2 for 13, Umair Ali 2 for 26).

Dubai Capitals Development beat Desert Vipers Development by 27 runs. Dubai Capitals Development 217/2 (Muhammad Zohaib 98 not out, Mayank 91) Desert Vipers Development 190 in 19.4 overs (Taimoor Ali 84, Tanish Suri 69, Haider Ali 3 for 24, Raja Akifullah Khan 3 for 28).

ILT20 Marvels beat ILT20 Pearls by 9 wickets. ILT20 Pearls 88 in 19.1 overs (Nilansh Keswani 3 for 11, Sabir Ali 2 for 8, Muhammad Rohid Khan 2 for 22, Zahoor Khan 2 for 22) ILT20 Marvels 90/2 in 11.4 overs (Muhammad Waseem 34 not out, Ahmed Tariq 24).

ILT20 Thunderbolts beat Gulf Giants Development by 8 runs. ILT20 Thunderbolts 194/7 in 20 overs (Luqman Faisal 46, Abdul Ghaffar 38, Rahul Chopra 28, Zahid Muhammad 3 for 27) Gulf Giants Development 186 in 19.3 overs (Muhammad Saghir Khan 69, Muhammad Irfan 29, Samal Udawantha 24, Simranjeet Singh 2/24, Umair Ali 2/24, M Jawadullah 2/26).

Gulf Giants Development beat Desert Vipers by 39 runs. Gulf Giants Development 177/8 in 20 overs (Vriitya Arvind 67, Muhammad Irfan 39, Uzair Haider Mann 22, Shahbaz Ali 4 for 48, Dhruv Parashar 2 for 19, Basil Hameed 2 for 25) Desert Vipers Development 138 in 16.3 overs (Zeeshan Abid 42, Shahbaz Ali 34, Zeeshan Naseer 3 for 19, Muhammad Zuhaib 2 for 30, Muhammad Irfan 2 for 15).

Dubai Capital Developments beat ILT20 Marvels by 4 wickets. ILT20 Marvels 151/8 in 20 overs (Aryansh Sharma 41, Zawar Farid, 29, Muhammad Farooq Momand 4 for 11, Omid Rahman Rehman 2 for 23) Dubai Capitals Development 153/6 (Mayank 47, Muhammad Zohaib 32, Ali Abid 20, Sabir Ali 2 for 20, Muhammad Rohid Khan 2 for 22).

Desert Vipers Development beat ILT20 Thunderbolts by 7 wickets. ILT20 Thunderbolts 194/5 in 20 overs (Hamdan Tahir 82 not out, Luqman Faisal 71, Dhruv Parashar 2 for 7) Desert Vipers Development 195/3 in 16.4 overs (Taimoor Ali 78 not out, Junaid Shamzu 33 not out, Lovepreet Singh 32).

ILT20 Pearls beat Dubai Capitals Development by 4 wickets. Dubai Capitals Development 136 in 20 overs (Hafiz Almas Ayub 38, Junaid Khan Afridi 34, Ali Abid 26, Uzair Khan 5 for 18, Rohan Mustafa 2 for 18, Harshit Seth 2 for 18) ILT20 Pearls 138/6 in 13.5 overs (Kamran Atta 50, Asif Khan 29, Ibrar Shah 2 for 4, Farhan 2 for 44, Omid Rahman Rehman 2 for 45).

Gulf Giants Development beat ILT20 Marvels by 56 runs. Gulf Giants Development 165/4 in 20 overs (Vriitya Arvind 77 not out, Aryan Lakra 37, Nilansh Keswani 2 for 27, Sanchit Sharma 2 for 35) ILT20 Marvels 109/10 in 17.4 overs (Madhav Manoj Nair 27, Zeeshan Naseer 3 for 9, Muhammad Saghit Khan 2 for 29, Muhammad Zuhaib 2 for 1).

ILT20 Pearls beat ILT20 Thunderbolts by 16 runs. ILT20 Pearls 160/6 in 20 overs (Asif Khan 41, Yassir Kaleem 29, Shahrukh Ahmed 27 not out, Abdul Ghaffar 3 for 54) ILT20 Thunderbolts 144/10 in 18.2 overs (Raees Ahmed 25, Rahul Chopra 25, Abdul Ghaffar 23, Uzair Khan 3 for 23, Muhammad Shahid Bhutta 3 for 38, Matiullah Khan 2 for 15).

ILT20 Marvels beat Desert Vipers Development by 17 runs. ILT20 Marvels 138/10 in 20 overs (Sanchit Sharma 48, Vishnu Sukumaran 29, Basil Hameed 3 for 36, Khuzaima Tanveer 2 for 24) Desert Vipers Development 121/8 in 20 overs (Tanish Suri 42, Junaid Shamsu 25 not out, Muhammad Rohid Khan 3 for 25, Zahoor Khan 2 for 23).