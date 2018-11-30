Sharjah: Buoyed by the visit of Shaikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board on the 10th day of the T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the T10 organisers announced that the third edition of the T10 League will be held from October 16 to 25, 2019.
During his visit, Shaikh Nahyan met the cricketers and also did a parade of the stadium waving to the packed stands. Addressing the crowd, Nahyan said: “T10 League has been a huge success and will re-position the UAE in the global cricket map. T10 League is an important innovative step that will popularise the game of cricket and this is emerging from the UAE and will spread to the world,”
Naming every top player, Nahyan went on to say after watching Northern Warriors restrict Rajputs to 64 for 8 in 10 overs: “Earlier, the batsmen used to dominate the T10 League. But now I see the bowlers are also coming back strongly to dominate the match as it becomes interesting,”
Shaji ul Mulk, Chairman of the T10 League said: “The new dates have been announced to ensure that they do not clash with any major international tournaments of series and that will help us to attract the best cricketing names and talents so that they could play and enrich the 10-over format cricket and help it to expand worldwide.”
Warriors continued their victory march in the T10 League and recorded an emphatic seven-wicket win over Rajputs in the second match of the 10th day. Nicholas Pooran played another destructive knock of 45 runs off 18 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes to ensure the victory with 25 balls to spare after Rajputs were restricted to 64 for eight in 10 overs.
Warrior won the toss and elected to bowl. Rajputs produced on a sloppy batting performance losing wickets in almost all the overs.
They started surrendering their wickets from the first over when Khary Pierre dismissed Rilee Rossouw for 2. In the second over, Chris Green, with his first ball, removed the dangerous Mohammad Shahzad for 3. In the third over, Pierre dismissed Ben Dunk for 14 and Brendon McCullum for two. Next man Peter Trego got trapped leg before by Imran Haider for just one.
The only over in which a wicket did not fall was when UAE skipper Rohan Mustafa and Carlos Brathwaite played out a full over from Ravi Bopara.
In the sixth over, Brathwaite too returned for six becoming Haider’s second victim.
In the 7th over, Hardus Viljoen dismissed Mustafa for 10. He also removed Sayed Shirzad for three in the ninth over. In the end Rajputs could muster just 64 for eight.
Chasing the total, Mustafa opening the bowling, trapped Dwayne Smith leg before for eight. Kennar Lewis too followed for four, falling to Qais Ahmad.
Bopara lasted two balls to be trapped leg before by Ahmad. Pooran continued his six hitting spree and hit Shirzad for two sixes.
Brief scores
Northern Warriors bt Rajputs by 7 wkts. Rajputs 64 for 8 in 10 overs (Khary Pierre 3 for 10, Imran Haider 2 for 14, Hardus Viljoen 2 for 7) Northern Warriors 67 for 3 in 5.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 45n.o, Qais Ahmad 2 for 7).