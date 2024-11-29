Liverpool have already triumphed over German champions, Bayer Leverkusen, and Spanish champions, Real Madrid, at Anfield this season.

Now, they aim to complete a hat-trick of victories against domestic titleholders when reigning Premier League champions Manchester City visit on Sunday.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a dream start as Liverpool manager, boasting an impressive record of 17 wins, one draw, and just one defeat. That spell has propelled the Reds to an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, a two-point advantage in the Champions League league phase and a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s fiercest rivals in recent years, Manchester City, are enduring their worst run since 2006.

City have lost five of their last six matches, with the only exception being a dramatic 3-3 draw against Feyenoord on Tuesday, where they squandered a 3-0 lead with just 15 minutes remaining.

Their last Premier League outing - a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad - saw them make unwanted history. City became the first reigning top-flight champions to lose five consecutive matches in all competitions since Chelsea in March 1956.

Guardiola's side haven't won in their last six games Image Credit: AFP

For both Pep Guardiola and his squad, this is uncharted territory. City, often described as a "winning machine," are not accustomed to losing. Since Guardiola took over in 2016, they’ve achieved double-digit winning streaks in five of the last eight seasons.

Right now, though, they appear a long way off that standard, looking fragile and short on belief.

Sunday’s visit to Anfield, where Liverpool are in imperious form, could hardly come at a worse time for Guardiola’s side. Yet some might argue there’s no better fixture to spark a revival.

Despite their struggles, City’s world-class talents - Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ederson to name a few - remain a formidable force. As the saying goes, form is temporary, class is permanent.

City’s recent undoing has stemmed from costly mistakes, particularly in their games against Feyenoord and Spurs.

A woeful backpass from Josko Gvardiol allowed Anis Hadj Moussa to score Feyenoord’s first goal, and a second error from Gvardiol led to Santiago Giménez’s equaliser eight minutes later.

Against Tottenham, City’s defence looked disorganised, with Guardiola admitting, “We could not defend properly.”

Missing Rodri

City initially coped well in the aftermath of Rodri’s injury against Arsenal in September, going unbeaten in seven matches. But the absence of the Ballon d’Or winner is now glaringly obvious.

Since that thrilling 2-2 draw with the Gunners, City have faced more big chances (30 in seven games) than any other Premier League team. They’ve also become increasingly vulnerable to counter-attacks, conceding an average of 1.17 shots on the break per game.

Rodri’s ability to break up play, recycle possession, and dictate the game’s tempo is irreplaceable, providing City with stability and control they now sorely lack.

With no like-for-like replacement in the squad, Matteo Kovacic had been the next best option, but his injury has ruled him out for a month, leaving City even more exposed in midfield.

In their absence, Guardiola used Ilkay Gündogan and Rico Lewis as a makeshift holding pair against Spurs. However, Gündogan has struggled to recapture his best form since returning to the club, while Lewis is naturally a full-back, not a defensive midfielder.

Guardiola’s options for Sunday remain uncertain, but with Liverpool boasting a league-high 20 shots from fast breaks this season, City’s midfield will have a job on their hands.

Slot won’t underestimate City

Despite City’s recent woes, Liverpool manager Arne Slot refuses to take them lightly. The Dutchman believes Guardiola has the tactical acumen to solve any problem, making City a dangerous opponent, even in crisis.

"I don't think anyone in the last eight or nine years has said that City at home or away is easy," Slot said in his pre-match press conference.

"The word never comes into my mind. Not at all. Everyone is looking at the result but if you analyse them they are still a very, very good team.

"One of the reasons I think Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world is because he always comes up with solutions to his problems. We all know he will come up with a solution, but hopefully just after Sunday.

"During a season these things can happen to every team. I am hoping we are not going to face the same problems, but it is always difficult for every manager if one of your star players [Rodri] is injured.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he comes up with another brilliant idea that no one has even thought about before. That is one of the reasons he inspires so many managers around the world.

"Let's wait and see. If there is anyone in this managerial world who can come up with something new, it's him."

A defeat at Anfield would leave Manchester City 11 points behind Liverpool, effectively ending their title hopes. Even if they manage another of their trademark double-digit winning runs, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool squandering such a substantial lead, especially given their current form.