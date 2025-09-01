GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Watch: Suarez in spitting controversy following Leagues Cup final defeat

For Suarez, it's just another controversy to add to his collection

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
Luis Suarez of Inter Miami CF looks on after defeating Necaxa during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Inter Miami CF and Club Necaxa at Chase Stadium on August 2, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Luis Suarez of Inter Miami CF looks on after defeating Necaxa during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Inter Miami CF and Club Necaxa at Chase Stadium on August 2, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
AFP

Inter Miami's 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final was overshadowed by an ugly post-match incident involving Luis Suarez.

Things kicked off right after the whistle when Suarez grabbed Seattle's Obed Vargas around the neck. The situation got worse when Sergio Busquets came over and hit the Mexican midfielder on the chin.

But that wasn't the end of it. Suarez then got into it with someone from Seattle's coaching staff. Oscar Ustari tried to pull his teammate away, but cameras seemed to catch Suarez spitting at the coach.

 It was a bad end to what was already a tough night for Miami. They were beaten convincingly by Seattle, and now people are talking about what happened after the game.

For Suarez, it's just another controversy to add to his collection. At 38, you would think he might have matured a bit, but apparently not. The Uruguayan has never been short of drama throughout his career, and this latest incident shows some things never change.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballInter Miami

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF looks on during the Leagues Cup Final against Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Sounders stun Messi’s Miami, Suarez ignites controversy

2m read
Ian Fray, Luis Suarez (middle), and Rodrigo De Paul of Inter Miami CF celebrate during the Leagues Cup Phase One match against Pumas de la UNAM at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 6, 2025.

No Messi: Suarez shows his class in Inter Miami victory

2m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts in the second half during the Leagues Cup Phase One match against Atlas FC on Wednesday.

When Messi showed his true colours, on and off pitch

2m read
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami reacts during the Leagues Cup Phase One match against Atlas FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday.

Messi returns from ban, delivers dramatic show

2m read