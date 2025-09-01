For Suarez, it's just another controversy to add to his collection
Inter Miami's 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final was overshadowed by an ugly post-match incident involving Luis Suarez.
Things kicked off right after the whistle when Suarez grabbed Seattle's Obed Vargas around the neck. The situation got worse when Sergio Busquets came over and hit the Mexican midfielder on the chin.
But that wasn't the end of it. Suarez then got into it with someone from Seattle's coaching staff. Oscar Ustari tried to pull his teammate away, but cameras seemed to catch Suarez spitting at the coach.
It was a bad end to what was already a tough night for Miami. They were beaten convincingly by Seattle, and now people are talking about what happened after the game.
For Suarez, it's just another controversy to add to his collection. At 38, you would think he might have matured a bit, but apparently not. The Uruguayan has never been short of drama throughout his career, and this latest incident shows some things never change.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox