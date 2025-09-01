Seattle seal historic Leagues Cup win overshadowed by post-match chaos at Lumen Field
Dubai: The Seattle Sounders stunned Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday to capture their first-ever Leagues Cup title, a historic triumph that was overshadowed by a fiery post-match brawl involving Luis Suarez.
In front of a record 69,314 fans at Lumen Field, Seattle delivered a disciplined display to shut out Miami’s galaxy of stars and complete a rare sweep of every major North American trophy. Osaze De Rosario struck in the 26th minute, Alex Roldan converted a late penalty, and Paul Rothrock sealed the night with a third goal, sparking wild celebrations in the stands.
The Sounders’ payroll of $16.7 million pales in comparison to Miami’s $46.8 million roster, but on the pitch it was the home side that showed greater composure and tactical steel. Messi was tightly marked throughout, his best effort blocked by defender Jackson Ragen, while Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were left frustrated by missed chances.
“We were under a lot of pressure but played smart and kept our composure,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer. “It’s against one of the best teams in the world, with Messi the best player in the world — that makes it special.”
Yet the night’s crowning achievement quickly descended into controversy. At the final whistle, Suarez clashed with midfielder Obed Vargas, sparking a melee that saw players and staff from both benches spill onto the field. Cameras appeared to show the Uruguayan striker spitting toward a Seattle assistant coach as officials scrambled to restore order.
“I guess we can take that as a compliment that Miami’s frustrations boiled over,” Schmetzer added. “But that shouldn’t be the story.”
Still, the incident threatens to overshadow Seattle’s historic accomplishment. With the victory, the Sounders became the first Major League Soccer team to win every North American title on offer: two MLS Cups, a Supporters’ Shield, four US Open Cups, the CONCACAF Champions Cup — and now the Leagues Cup.
The triumph also secures them direct entry into the round of 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, the pathway to a coveted spot at the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.
For Seattle, the night was both a vindication of their resilience and a landmark moment in MLS history. For Miami, it was a reminder that even with Messi on the field, there are no guarantees — and that tempers can sometimes undo the magic.
