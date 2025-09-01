“We were under a lot of pressure but played smart and kept our composure,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer. “It’s against one of the best teams in the world, with Messi the best player in the world — that makes it special.”

The Sounders’ payroll of $16.7 million pales in comparison to Miami’s $46.8 million roster, but on the pitch it was the home side that showed greater composure and tactical steel. Messi was tightly marked throughout, his best effort blocked by defender Jackson Ragen, while Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were left frustrated by missed chances.

Still, the incident threatens to overshadow Seattle’s historic accomplishment. With the victory, the Sounders became the first Major League Soccer team to win every North American title on offer: two MLS Cups, a Supporters’ Shield, four US Open Cups, the CONCACAF Champions Cup — and now the Leagues Cup.

For Seattle, the night was both a vindication of their resilience and a landmark moment in MLS history. For Miami, it was a reminder that even with Messi on the field, there are no guarantees — and that tempers can sometimes undo the magic.

