Final farewell? Lionel Messi drops big hint on retirement

“It’s the last qualifier game, so my family will be there with me — my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings,” Messi said. “I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more matches after Venezuela, but we’re going to experience it like that. I don’t know what will happen next.”

Argentina have already secured qualification for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, comfortably leading the South American standings. Messi is expected to feature in the final qualifier away to Ecuador on September 9, but it is the home fixture that carries particular emotional weight.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has previously indicated that the 2026 World Cup would likely be his last international competition. By the time the next qualifying cycle for the 2030 edition begins in 2027, he will be 40.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has moved to capitalise on the possible farewell by increasing ticket prices for the Venezuela clash, with seats ranging from $100 to $500. Demand is expected to be extraordinary, with fans eager to witness what may be Messi’s final bow in front of a home crowd.

Though he has not officially announced his retirement, Messi’s comments mark a poignant reminder that the end of an era is drawing near. For Argentina’s supporters, the September 4 match offers not just another qualifier, but perhaps a last chance to salute their greatest ever player on home turf.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.