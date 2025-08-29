Final farewell? Lionel Messi drops big hint on retirement

Argentina captain to play final World Cup qualifier at home against Venezuela
Dubai: Lionel Messi has offered his clearest sign yet that his glittering international career is nearing its end, suggesting that next week’s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Buenos Aires could be his final competitive appearance on home soil for Argentina.
The Albiceleste captain, who turned 38 in June, spoke after leading Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup final on Wednesday night. Reflecting on Argentina’s penultimate qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, he described the September 4 clash at the Monumental Stadium as “a very, very special match.”
“It’s the last qualifier game, so my family will be there with me — my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings,” Messi said. “I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more matches after Venezuela, but we’re going to experience it like that. I don’t know what will happen next.”
Argentina have already secured qualification for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, comfortably leading the South American standings. Messi is expected to feature in the final qualifier away to Ecuador on September 9, but it is the home fixture that carries particular emotional weight.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has previously indicated that the 2026 World Cup would likely be his last international competition. By the time the next qualifying cycle for the 2030 edition begins in 2027, he will be 40.
South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL underlined the moment on Thursday, posting a picture of Messi in Argentina’s shirt with the words “the last dance is coming.”
Messi’s legacy with the national team was cemented in December 2022, when he finally delivered Argentina’s third World Cup title by guiding them to victory in Qatar. He remains the country’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player, having first debuted in 2005.
Meanwhile, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has moved to capitalise on the possible farewell by increasing ticket prices for the Venezuela clash, with seats ranging from $100 to $500. Demand is expected to be extraordinary, with fans eager to witness what may be Messi’s final bow in front of a home crowd.
Though he has not officially announced his retirement, Messi’s comments mark a poignant reminder that the end of an era is drawing near. For Argentina’s supporters, the September 4 match offers not just another qualifier, but perhaps a last chance to salute their greatest ever player on home turf.
