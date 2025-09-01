GOLD/FOREX
Liverpool sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle for British record fee: reports

Swedish forward is set to join the Reds in a deal worth around $176 million

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak
AP

Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record transfer fee, media reports said Monday.

The Swedish forward is set to join the Reds in a deal worth around £130 million ($176 million), according to reports by The Athletic and The Telegraph, among other outlets.

The Athletic reported that Isak will undergo a medical on Monday before completing a six-year deal with the Merseyside club.

The 25-year-old striker scored 23 goals in the Premier League last season — behind only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah — as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

But he has been the subject of a protracted and occasionally acrimonious transfer saga this summer, training away from the rest of the Newcastle squad after making clear his desire to move to Liverpool.

On Saturday, Newcastle signed German international striker Nick Woltemade for a club record fee reported to be worth up to £69 million, in what was seen as paving the way for Isak's departure.

