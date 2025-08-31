City striker Erling Haaland marked his 100th Premier League appearance with his 88th goal
Substitute Brajan Gruda struck an 89th-minute winner as Brighton & Hove Albion claimed their first Premier League victory of the season on Sunday, beating Manchester City 2-1 and condemning the champions to successive defeats.
City striker Erling Haaland marked his 100th Premier League appearance with his 88th goal in the competition since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.
But the 25-year-old's third goal this season wasn't enough to help Pep Guardiola's side bounce back from last weekend's 2-0 home loss to Tottenham.
James Milner's second half penalty hauled Brighton level before Brajan Gruda's late strike completed City's collapse.
"We concede the goal and after that it shifted," Guardiola said. "We made a good hour and then we were not good.
"We forgot to pass the ball, just played long balls and we were not good enough. It is what it is."
Haaland pierced the Brighton defence in the 34th minute, stabbing past Bart Verbruggen from close-range after Omar Marmoush prodded the ball into his path.
Matheus Nunes handed Brighton a lifeline in the 67th minute.
Lewis Dunk shrugged off Bernardo Silva's attempt to mark him and blasted a shot that Nunes blocked with his arm away from his body.
Milner sent James Trafford the wrong way with a clinical penalty before copying Diogo Jota's goal celebration in tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate who died in a car crash in July.
It was the 39-year-old's first Premier League goal since 2019, making him the second oldest scorer in the competition's history behind Teddy Sheringham, who was 40 when he set the record.
City were in disarray and German youngster Gruda made them pay in the 89th minute, breaking into the area before delivering a composed finish to spark wild celebrations.
Elsewhere on Sunday, West Ham eased the pressure on boss Graham Potter with a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
Potter had faced calls for his sacking after West Ham conceded eight goals in two successive top-flight defeats, then crashed out of the League Cup at Wolves.
Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter, who has only been in charge of West Ham since January, may have earned a stay of execution thanks to three goals in the last six minutes from Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Callum Wilson.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox