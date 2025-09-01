For 82 minutes, Arsenal kept out Liverpool attacks at Anfield before the freekick stunner
Arsenal had come to do a job at Anfield, sitting compact in defence and making life difficult for Liverpool's front line. For 82 minutes, it looked like one of those frustrating afternoons where nothing quite falls your way. Then Szoboszlai happened.
Thirty-two yards out, most players would be thinking about whipping it into the box or finding a teammate. Not Liverpool's number 8. He took one look at David Raya's goal and decided to try his luck. What followed was pure poetry in motion — a thunderbolt that flew past the diving Raya.
The Kop went absolutely mental, and you can understand why. It wasn't just any goal, it was a goal that had Steven Gerrard written all over it. Same shirt number, and this was Liverpool's latest winning goal (83rd minute) via a direct free-kick in a Premier League game since Steven Gerrard netted against Aston Villa in the 87th minute in August 2007.
You've got to love the numbers on this one too. The stats will tell you it was only a 2 per cent chance of going in from there. That was the xG. However, Szoboszlai clearly didn't get that memo. Sometimes football is about more than expected goals and data; sometimes it's about a player believing he can do something special and then actually pulling it off.
What really impressed was everything else Szoboszlai did. He is a midfielder by trade, but Arne Slot had thrown him in at right-back, and he didn't miss a beat. Tracking back, winning tackles, then bombing forward when they had the chance. These are the kind of players who are a dream for managers and teammates to play with. They give everything for the team.
He is a huge admirer of Gerrard. He has even got one of Stevie's quotes tattooed on his arm, something about talent and staying humble.
Arsenal will be gutted. They defended well for most of the afternoon and probably felt they had done enough to nick a point. But that's football for you. This game needed a moment of brilliance, and the Hungarian captain provided it.
Liverpool are top of the league with a perfect record, and they are signing Isak as well. Imagine being a Liverpool fan right now.
