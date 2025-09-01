Alexis Sanchez, Facundo Buonanotte and Donnarumma
Deadline day is in full swing with clubs racing against time to complete their final signings, as the transfer window drama continues to unfold across Europe.
Here are some of the hot transfer news
Alexis Sanchez has arrived in Seville to complete a one-year deal with Sevilla. (Source: Orgullo de Nervión)
Facundo Buonanotte has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Source: @ChelseaFC)
Wolves have signed Tolu Arokodare from Genk. (Source: @Wolves)
Marc Guehi’s potential move to Liverpool has been cast into fresh doubt. West Ham are looking to hijack Crystal Palace’s move to sign Igor Julio, even though he is currently undergoing a medical with the Eagles. If the Brighton defender changes his mind and moves to West Ham, then Guehi would likely be told he must stay at Selhurst Park. (Source: @SkySports)
Agreement almost reached between Chelsea and Bayern for Nicolas Jackson after positive talks. Loan + option to buy, pending the final green light. (Source: @FabriceHawkins)
Nicolas Jackson’s agent Ali Barat: “Nico was ready. Bayern was ready. We were all aligned on a world-class project. For the agreement to be withdrawn at the final moment is deeply frustrating. But we won’t give up. I will fight with everything I have to make sure Nico’s next step reflects his talent, ambition, and the plan we built together. We hope that Chelsea can cover Liam Delap’s unfortunate injury.”
(Source: @FabrizioRomano)
Manchester United have informed Kobbie Mainoo he has zero chance to leave today. He’s staying. Case closed. (Source: @FabrizioRomano)
Fulham have agreed a £22M deal to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea. He’s set to pen a 5-year contract. Deal includes a sell-on clause. (Source: @David_Ornstein)
Liverpool were offered the chance to sign Rafael Leao in the last month, but passed on the opportunity. (Source: @LewisSteele)
Harvey Elliott has been given the green light to leave Liverpool and is now on his way to Birmingham to complete his loan move to Aston Villa. Villa will have a £35M obligation to buy. (Source: @LewisSteele_)
Manchester United are not expecting to sign a new midfielder today and there is little chance of Kobbie Mainoo leaving. (Source: @ChrisWheelerDM)
Manuel Akanji to Inter is here we go — done. €2M loan fee, with an option to buy for €15M. (Source: @FabrizioRomano)
Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Randal Kolo Muani. (Source: @David_Ornstein)
Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City. The deal is done for the Italian goalkeeper to join the Man City project from Paris Saint-Germain. Medical scheduled for this afternoon. Long-term deal was agreed weeks ago, and everything is finalised between the two clubs after Ederson signed for Fenerbahce (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United agree on a €21m plus add-ons deal with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens! Agreement is in place for the Belgian goalkeeper to join United immediately. The deal is set to be sealed after his medical (David Ornstein)
