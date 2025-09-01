Nicolas Jackson’s agent Ali Barat: “Nico was ready. Bayern was ready. We were all aligned on a world-class project. For the agreement to be withdrawn at the final moment is deeply frustrating. But we won’t give up. I will fight with everything I have to make sure Nico’s next step reflects his talent, ambition, and the plan we built together. We hope that Chelsea can cover Liam Delap’s unfortunate injury.”