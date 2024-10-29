Wellington: Prolific New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will miss the third and final Test against India starting on Friday in Mumbai in a bid to get fit for the series against England.

Former captain Williamson, 34, was in the squad but did not play in either of the first two Tests in India while recovering from a groin problem.

New Zealand won both to secure their first Test series victory in the country.

Not ready to jump on a plane

“Kane continues to show good signs but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us,” Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday.

“While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner, who had a great Test in Pune with a match haul of 13 wickets, celebrates with teammates. Image Credit: ANI

Groin discomfort

“The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch.”

Williamson is New Zealand’s greatest Test run-scorer with 8,881 runs from 102 matches at an average of 54.48.

He experienced groin discomfort during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.