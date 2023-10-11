Sharjah: The third season of the popular CBFS T20 and S10 tournaments will have a different feel as the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium went through a major refurbishment. The stadium, which has hosted the highest number of One-dayers, saw a floodlight upgrade using Philips ArenaVision LED lighting.
It is further enhanced by employing DMX control system technology to deliver the perfect lighting for players on the field and facilitate top quality coverage of light and laser shows as entertainment during game breaks for fans across the world through HDR (high dynamic range) and ultra-high-definition TV transmissions.
“The state-of-the-art illumination using cutting edge technology will give us a strength of 2600 lux on the pitch,” said Khalaf Bukhatir, Managing Director of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
He added that the Sharjah stadium is known for keeping pace with innovation through the years. “In keeping with that constant spirit of improvement we are the first LED lit cricket stadium in the GCC Region that uses innovative and advanced control systems and DMX Technology simplifying the operation by putting it under the control of one console.”
International recognition
The new pitch lighting Signify system replaces 392 conventional metal Halide floodlights with 176 LED floodlights, allowing for energy conservation.
“Teamwork is the ability to work towards a common objective. The leadership and people of Sharjah have proven this throughout its history. And Sharjah Cricket Stadium is an eminent part of that history since the 20th century, bringing international recognition to the Emirate in the sporting world. Now, in the 21st century, Al Ghandi Electronics and Philips Lighting are proud to be associated with Sharjah Cricket Stadium as providers of the most advanced sports lighting solutions with the flagship product, “Philips ArenaVision” with controls, adding great value to the system, successfully executed in just ‘2 months’ — thanks to a great teamwork,” said Krishna RS, General Manager, SE Unit, Al Ghandi Electronics.
The groundsmen have also worked very hard to maintain the outfield and the centre pitch has been re-laid. Today the stadium boasts eight playing pitches and six of these are within the broadcast range.
Not to mention a world-class Fit Capital gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, and upgraded steam, and sauna area. The stadium also boasts 11 VIP suites, a VIP grand dining area and the parking area has also recently been enhanced.