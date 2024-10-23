Dubai: The Indian cricket team will face a selection challenge with the return of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill for the second Test against New Zealand, which begins in Pune on Thursday. However, the real task for the Men in Blue will be regaining their dominant form across all three formats of the game, especially in Tests at home.

“Picking an eleven in any Test match in India is a headache, because of the amount of talent that we have,” coach Gautam Gambhir told a news conference on Wednesday on the eve of the second Test.

“It’s a good challenge in picking the team. It means Indian cricket has a strong foundation and is at a good level.”

Since winning the World Cup, India have struggled in recent months, coinciding with the arrival of new coach Gambhir. In the first One-Day International series under Gambhir, India lost a series to Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years, a setback since the 1997 series.

In the current Test series against New Zealand, India suffered an eight-wicket loss, ending the Kiwis’ 36-year wait. The previous time New Zealand won was in 1988 in Mumbai. It’s not just the loss that is a cause for worry but the manner in which India lost gives a lot of scope for discussion.

Electing to bat on a rain-affected wicket, India were dismissed for 46, their lowest-ever score in home Tests. The batters made a strong comeback in the second innings to post 462, with a fighting century from Sarfaraz Khan and Pant, who despite nursing a knee injury — operated on after a near-fatal car crash in December 2022 — scored 99, missing a well-deserved century.

“He will keep wickets in the game tomorrow,” the former Indian opening batter said.

Selection dilemma

Batsman Gill missed the first Test with a neck issue, and his replacement, Sarfaraz Khan, scored 150 in India’s second innings, putting on 177 with Pant. With Gill returning, India have to decide whether to drop senior batter KL Rahul, who managed a duck and 12 in Bengaluru, or centurion Sarfaraz.

The former opener Rahul moved down the middle-order last year, but his form has been inconsistent. He last scored a century in South Africa in December’s Boxing Day Test and has only two fifties since, drawing criticism from pundits and fans in the cricket-obsessed nation.

Gambhir countered that he selects players based on their form, not public opinion, and backed Rahul.

“You don’t pick players on social media, or for that matter even what the experts are saying,” Gambhir said. “I feel he is batting really well.” He noted that Rahul had a “decent knock” in scoring 68 at Kanpur against Bangladesh last month and “has the capability of scoring big runs.”

Indias Ravindra Jadeja (left), Virat Kohli (right) and head coach Gautam Gambhir share a laugh during a practice session on the eve of their second Test cricket match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Image Credit: AFP

Spin to win

India have included off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, clearly indicating their intent to rely on their tried and tested spin strategy on low and slow wickets. This approach aims to negate the New Zealand pacers, who caused the most damage in both innings in Bengaluru.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham is ready for the spin challenge, urging his players to adapt quickly.

“Whatever we are presented with, for us, it’s about trying to adapt as quickly as we can,” said Latham, whose team aims to secure New Zealand’s first-ever series win in India.

“If it is going to be a wicket that turns a bit more, we have obviously got four spinners in our line-up, so fingers crossed that will play into their hands.”

Confident Kiwis look for series win

Ajaz Patel leads New Zealand’s spin attack. He became only the third bowler in Test history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2021. The victory in Bengaluru has boosted the Black Caps’ confidence, with Latham highlighting the quality of their spinners like Mitchell Santner.

“That’s probably the most important thing, that we can come over here, we can compete and we can do well,” Latham said. But he cautioned: “Both teams start on zero.”

New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson for a second straight match as the star batsman recovers from a groin injury back home. Their batting has stepped up with Will Young (33 and 48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (134 and 39 not out) performing well in the first Test. Latham said missing Williamson was “disappointing,” but that it gave opportunities to other batsmen.

India still start as favourites to win the second Test and reclaim their top spot in the ICC Test rankings, but the New Zealanders have a history of delivering a knockout punch on the big stage. India must be cautious to protect their home turf record intact.