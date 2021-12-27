England's Haseeb Hameed walks off the pitch after losing his wicket during day 2 of the Third Ashes Test Image Credit: Reuters

After losing the first two Test matches against Australia, England had one last chance to save the Ashes, but instead they seem to be heading for another series thrashing to their rivals.

After being bowled out for 185 in the first innings of the third Test, James Anderson brought England back in the game to give them a glimmer of hope, restricting the Aussies to just 267 while picking up four wickets.

England, who managed to keep Australia’s lead to just 82, must have hoped their batsman would put on some much-needed runs for once and keep the series alive, but the Australia bowlers — especially Mitchell Starc — shone like old, with fire and venom and knocked out England’s top four batsmen for just 31 and leave them still trailing by 51 runs, with only Joe Root standing between an innings defeat and another Ashes defeat. England’s batters — barring Root and Dawid Malan — have looked all at sea against the Aussie bowlers in all three Test matches so far and the writing is on the wall. This will be England’s 12th loss against their arch-rivals in 13 Test matches and every time it’s a meek surrender.

‘Christmas is Cancelled’ is a recently released movie and one reporter fired out the right bullets against the team saying England’s Christmas is cancelled, roll out the cold turkey. The way the series is going so far, a whitewash seems to be on the cards. Now only Covid can stop the Australia juggernaut as the virus has already hit the England support staff and there are concerns the series may not be completed.