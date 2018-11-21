It may be Rashid’s debut in this format, though he watched the league last year on television. “I watched it last year when I was in Australia. I was playing in the Big Bash that time when the league was on here. I realised then it was totally a batsman’s game with a bowler hardly being able to do anything. My approach will be by saying to myself I have to do well in however number of overs is given to me, be it five overs, two overs or 10 overs. Frankly, this format is a good preparation for T20 as sometimes it can become shorter too due to rain. T10 is new for me, so let me see what I can do.”