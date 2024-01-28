Hyderabad: Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley scripted England’s remarkable turnaround and set up a thrilling 28-run victory against India in the opening Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.
India had looked to be in the box seat after taking a lead of 190 but Pope’s epic 196 resuscitated England, who posted 420 all out in their second innings to roar back into the contest.
That left the hosts needing 231 to win the match but Hartley’s 7-62 in his debut Test wrecked India, who were all out for 202 in an extended final session on the penultimate day.
Rohit Sharma’s 39 was the top score by an Indian batter in the second innings.
Ravichandran Ashwin (28) and Srikar Bharat (28) added 57 runs for the eighth wicket to try to take the match into its final day but that was not to be.
The second match of the five-Test series, in Visakhapatnam, begins on Friday.