Warriors openers Lendl Simmons and Pooran scored 12 runs off Sohail Tanvir’s opening over. Pooran, who has hit the maximum sixes in this tournament, hit his 21st six by hositing Mohammad Naveed. Wayne Parnell had Simmons caught behind by Bairstow for 12 but Pooran continued to hit sixes with ease. He hit Sandeep Lamichchane for three sixes in the fourth over and even escaped being caught and bowled at 35. Rovman Powell fell quickly to Benny Howell for 14. Russell pulled Tanvir out of the stadium with the ball hitting a lorry on the road. The pair helped their team reach the target easily.