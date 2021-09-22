Video Credit:

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who is in the UAE to enjoy IPL 2021, witnessed his favourite team Royal Challengers Bangalore’s get crushed by Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

But the ‘Vikrant Rona’ star warns the fans not to pounce on the Virat Kohli-led team for having a ‘bad day’ on the field.

“If two countries are at war, and your country just happens to have a bad day — do you ever lose your loyalty towards your country or do you start disbelieving it? But when it comes to sports, you just pounce on them and look at them as criminals. Even as actors we have flops, but do you stop admiring us?” said Sudeep in an interview with Gulf News.

The bankable South Indian actor, who has thrived in Kannada cinema for several decades, believes in the power of sportsmanship and acknowledging defeat with grace.

“We often have this imaginary stone in our hands every time we are watching a cricket match. We are ready to stone them. It’s a game at the end of the day. The fact is that the other team (KKR) played extremely well and so give them some credit. After all, many from that team also belong to India,” reminded Sudeep.

KKR thrashed RCB in the IPL in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: IPL

The ‘Vikrant Rona’ star has immense respect for cricketers who have the discipline to tune out distractions and cheering or jeering from the stands to focus on their game.

When asked who should ideally take over Virat Kohli’s captaincy, Sudeep had no favourites and believes anything can happen on that front.

“I’m sure he knows what he’s doing and it’s for the betterment of his own game and I think whoever owns that cap will do great. Just look at the squad we have so many wonderful players,” said Sudeep.

Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona'

The captain of the Celebrity Cricket Leagues’ Karnataka Bulldozers has also earmarked his calendar to return to the UAE to watch the Cricket T20 World Cup and a certain opening match between India and Pakistan.

“Any World Cup is very interesting because you get to see all the countries trying to take home the cup and stamp their talents. But my eyes are on the India-Pakistan match. Whatever is said and done, there’s always that fire in those matches. I am definitely seeing that match live,” said Sudeep, adding the players show an extra zing during the rival countries’ match.

“I was in college when I saw the India-Pakistan World Cup match. After many years, I will be seeing it again this World Cup. I want to go to the ground and see that nail-biting finish. They bring out the best in each other.”