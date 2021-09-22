Dubai: A word of caution to the Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s rivals in Wednesday’s clash in the Indian Premier League — take them lightly at your peril.
Kane Williamson’s Hyderabad, who have their backs to the wall and are at the bottom of the table, will throw caution to the winds when they face Delhi. They have the skills in batting and bowling departments and Kane Williamson’s ability to marshall the resources.
The bowlers have been dominating the early part of the UAE leg, where the wickets are fresh, making it difficult for batsmen, and Delhi will be up against one of the best bowling units in the eight-team event.
Hyderabad have defended low scores this season and they would strive to continue it in Wednesday’s do-or-die clash against a strong Delhi batting at the Dubai International Stadium.
David Warner will be looking to start with all guns blazing and the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to bolster the Hyderabad bowling.
Rishabh Pant, who has been retained as captain, will be eager to show that he’s maturing as a captain with support from veterans like Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.
The might of Delhi will be tested by Hyderabad, and traditionally the underdogs turn the tables on their rivals in the second leg. So Hyderabad have the edge over Delhi.