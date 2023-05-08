Dubai: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two pillars of Indian cricket, are always in the news. Be it their stellar performances or lack of it, they are in the spotlight. In this Indian Premier League Season 16, the two batters have reversed their roles.

While Kohli went through a bad patch last year and is in good nick this year, Rohit Sharma has been in the worst of his form, having the dubious record of having the most ducks as a batter in IPL. Several former stars and TV pundits are suggesting the Mumbai Indians skipper take a break and comeback fresh for the World Test Championship and then the World Cup in India later this year. But is it the right move?

Pros and cons

Unless Rohit Sharma spends sufficient time in the middle, scoring a few knocks, it is going to be difficult for him to get his confidence back. However, there seems to be different of opinions among the Gulf News experts. Should he play or should he not play, what should be his approach, many pros and cons were all discussed. One thing is for sure, Rohit Sharma needs to change his approach and so is Kohli.

Though star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter is among the runs, currently in fifth spot for the Orange Cap with 419 runs from 10 matches, sometimes his knocks are putting his team in difficult situations. Strange as it may sound, Twenty20 is all about scoring quickly. But it is here that Kohli has not been among his best. A change in his approach will help Royal Challengers maintain their consistency and go all the way to winning their maiden IPL crown.

What went wrong for Royals

From Ajinkya Rahane’s form that is taking him to the Leicester County Cricket and giving his place back in the Indian Test team to the form of Sunrisers Hyderabad and where Rajasthan Royals went wrong, losing five of their six games, this episode of Talking IPL has many points to ponder.