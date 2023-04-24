Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Faf du Plessis are making a huge difference to their team’s fortunes in IPL 2023. The Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had setbacks yet overcame some crunch situations.
When plans are in disarray, cool heads come into play. Dhoni is called Captain Cool for maintaining his calm demeanour, irrespective of the situation. Du Plessis has a similar presence in the RCB dugout. Paul Nixon, former England wicketkeeper and a renowned coach, agrees.
Focus on Shubman Gill and Harry Brook
“I have worked with Faf, and his cricket knowledge is such that he knows what’s coming up in the next overs, always ahead of the game,” Nixon said of Du Plessis, the current Orange Cap holder for the top run-scorer in Season 16.
In a season dominated by spinners, two pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh have produced stunning shows and topped the bowling charts with 13 wickets each.
Young batters Shubman Gill and Harry Book are back in focus. While the Indian opener continues to keep his run-scoring, the England batter seemed to have faded after a stunning century. The 24-year-old still has the quality to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad back to the winning ways.
All these and more are in the video. Our special guest is Paul Nixon, former England cricketer and one of the coaches at the Mentors Academy by JMR Sporting, Dubai. Cricket enthusiast Sai Prasad too talks about the IPL week that was.