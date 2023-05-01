Dubai: At 24 Rashid Khan is a veteran in Twenty20 cricket. And that is for a reason. The Afghan spinner is one of the most difficult bowlers to face in world cricket, a difficult for the batters to score easily in a Twenty20 game. On the other hand, another youngster Yashavi Jaiswal is making his mark and knocking on the doors of the Indian team with his stunning performance in the Indian Premier League 2023. What is making them so special?
Jaiswal is repaying the faith reposed by Rajasthan Royals and his century and being the top run-scorer in the current season shows why Royals backed such a talent, who has made it big from being a homeless to a superstar.
X-factor
Rashid Khan has possessed the x-factor since the time he has made his debut on the international stage, much before Afghanistan achieved the Test status. UAE opener Chirag Suri, who has faced Rashid several times, talks about what makes the Afghanistan spinner difficult to hit.
While Rashid was able to adapt to the IPL demands quite easily, the same cannot be true on other players from the Associate Nations, like Sikandar Raza or David Wiese. Why are they not able to meet the demands of the IPL while being successful as an international star.
For more of IPL, watch the video. Our special guest of the week is UAE opener Chirag Suri and cricket enthusiast Sai Prasad to talk about the IPL week that was.