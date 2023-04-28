When match got away from Chennai

“Yashasvi batted really well. It was important to go after the bowlers and he took calculated risks. It was slightly easier against our bowlers because we had to assess the right lengths. Even then Yashasvi batted well at the top and at the end,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation. “They scored quite a bit above par. We gave away too many in the first six when the wicket was great to bat on. I think it’s the first six where the match got away from us.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) and Jos Buttler are building a good partnership for Rajasthan Royal. Image Credit: AFP

Jaiswal has so far scored 304 runs in eight matches and is in sixth spot for the Orange Cap behind some of the illustrious names of world cricket like Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, Virat Kohli and David Warner.

Rags to riches

Jaiswal’s rise to the top from rags to riches could make a good screenplay. After moving from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai as a 10-year-old, he had to sell pani puri to foot his bills and realise his dream to playing cricket. The 21-year-old’s hardwork is finally paying off for himself and to his team, Rajasthan Royals, who have reposed great faith in the Mumbai batter.

The left-hander was at his fluent best with England whiteball captain Jos Buttler playing a second fiddle in the 86-run opening partnership. Along with the partnership with Buttler, Jaiswal was able to learn the nuances of the game from one of the best batters in world cricket, one of the few touch artists.

Jaiswal was not as successful in the last season, scoring just 258 runs in 10 matches, but a little technical correction to his batting seemed to have worked wonders as he looks more solid in his approach, both on front and the backfoot.

Jaiswal's steady head while driving the ball has earned him lots of praises and plenty of runs. Image Credit: Source: Rajasthan Royals Twitter

Superstar of the tournament

The former Indian Under-19 player is rising to the top of his game when the other Indian openers are either struggling to score runs or walking towards the sunset. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be part of whiteball set up for long and Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul too are not in their best of the touches. Only Shubman Gill is batting well, both in international games and in IPL. That should pave the way for Jaiswal, who has time and again showed his big-match temperament in domestic circuit and while playing for India A against Bangladesh A, to be fast-tracked into the Indian team.