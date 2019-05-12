Members of Mumbai Indians celebrate their win in the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Mumbai Indians pulled off a one-run win off the last ball of the last over of the tournament to stop Chennai Super Kings and emerge as the champions of the Indian Premier League 2019 in front of 32,405 cheering fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The clash for the title was so intense that the fate of the match swung like a pendulum but in the end, Mumbai pacer Lasith Malinga, who was given the ball to bowl the last over with Chennai needing only nine runs, gifted his team the victory by trapping Shardul Thakur leg before off the last ball.

Shane Watson, who rode on his luck, after being dropped thrice, hit 80 runs and almost steered Chennai to victory but got run out in the last over.

Mumbai thus regained their IPL title which they won in 2017 and emerged as the champions for the fourth time in this tournament.

Mumbai had won the toss and elected to bat. They posted a fighting total of 149 for 8 in 20 overs mainly through Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 41 off 25 balls. Chennai bowled brilliantly through their pacer Deepak Chahar taking three wickets for 26 backed by another pacer Shardul Thakur with 2 for 26 and leg spinner Imran Tahir bagging two wickets for 23 runs.

Chasing the score, Chennai openers Faf Du Plessis and Watson began by taking seven runs off the first over from Mitchell McClenaghan and five runs from the second over from Krunal Pandya. Malinga, who bowled the third over, gave away only seven runs which included a five runs over throw off the last ball. In the fourth over Du Plessis opened out and hit Krunal for two boundaries and a six. Krunal had Du Plessis out with the last ball stumped by Quiton De Kock for 26 off 13 balls. The opening pair put on 33 runs in the first four overs.

Watson grew in confidence with every over and hit McClenaghan for a boundary to long on. He also escaped being caught by Malinga at square leg in the same over with his score on 33.

Raina fell at the score on 70 when Rahul Chahar trapped him leg before for 8.

At the half way mark, Chennai needed another 78 runs. Ambati Rayudu going for a pull off Bumrah got caught behind for just one run. In walked Mahendra Singh Dhoni with score reading 73 for 3.

Hardik got introduced for the 13th over and Dhoni on 2 got run out while running for an overthrow and could not beat the direct hit by Ishan Kishan.

Luck favoured Watson again on 42 as he escaped being caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar. Mumbai tightens grip, asking rate goes up to 11.81. In the last five overs, Chennai needs 62 more runs.

Malinga who bowled the 16th over was hit for six by Bravo while Watson too slashed him for two boundaries to bring his half century in 44 balls. Malinga was hit for 20 runs in the over.

Watson on 56 pulled Bumrah straight to Rahul Chahar who dropped an easy catch at mid-wicket. Thirty-eight runs from the last eighteen balls, Krunal was re-introduced to the attack and Watson hit him over the covers for a six, he also lifted him into the sightscreen and the third six over deep mid-wicket

Bumrah who bowled the 19th over had Bravo caught behind for 15. He had put on 51 runs in 5.4 overs with Watson.

Brief scores: