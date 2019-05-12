06:08PM



The first over from Deepak Chahar produced just two runs. In the second over, opener Rohit Sharma hit the first six of the match by pulling Shardul Thakur over deep square leg. Quniton De Kock too hit Chahar for a six over mid-wicket in the third over. The third ball of that over too went for a six to third man when he sliced Chahar with power. When De Kock hit the fifth ball too over mid-off for another six, then 19 runs came off the over.