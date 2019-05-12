South African Tahir surpassed compatriot Kagiso Rabada with 26 wickets to his name

Chennai super Kings' Imran Tahir celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indian's Ishan Kishan. Image Credit: AP

Hyderabad: Imran Tahir became the highest wicket-taker in this season's Indian Premier League during the final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, here on Sunday.

South African leg-spinner Tahir surpassed compatriot Kagiso Rabada with 26 wickets to his name. The 40-year-old removed Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to dent Mumbai's charge after the CSK was asked to bowl first by MI skipper Rohit Sharma.