Dubai: Lubricants company Valvoline has announced its association with Sunrisers Hyderabad as their principal sponsor in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 2016 IPL champions will be seen sporting Valvoline’s logo on their jersey. In addition, the Valvoline brand, along with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be launching campaigns to promote their partnership by rolling out joint initiatives across multiple media platform to engage with consumers and fans of the Hyderabad-based franchise across India.

K. Shanmugham, Sunrisers CEO, said: “We are very excited to partner Valvoline for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Valvoline is an eminent brand and we see an incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year.”

Announcing the tie-up, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited said, “The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly one of the most popular sporting events in the country, and our choice of IPL as a platform to actively engage with consumers, stems from this. We are excited to extend our partnership with such a strong and dedicated team as Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have partnered with APIS Honey for this season’s IPL, which begins on September 19 in the UAE.

APIS Honey comes in as the leading headgear partner for Rajasthan Royals. Its logo will be sported throughout the IPL by leading cricketing names from around the world, said a statement.

“As a sportsperson staying healthy and fit is imperative and honey is a really important ingredient for that in our everyday lives,” Royals batsman Robin Uthappa said.

“Today, given the situation, health is the topmost priority for almost everyone. Having APIS in the Royals family is brilliant and more importantly, it sends out an important message surrounding health and the need to embrace a healthy life, not just for people involved in sport but for every individual. It’s good to sport a brand which is involved in the promotion of health and using the medium to good effect,” said the veteran batsman.

The 2020 IPL is to start from September 19 in the UAE, but the BCCI has still not released the match schedule.

