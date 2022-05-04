Lomror takes charge

An useful 44-run stand between two young batsmen, Patidar and Lomror ends when the latter falls to a brilliant arunning catch by Chowdhury at backward of square. Enter DK, but it's the muscular Lomror who is doing the damage.

Kohli departs

The former Indian skipper, who was looking good during his nearly run-a-ball 30, was bowled through the gate by Moeen who just completes a sensational over. Maxwell's slight hesitation in running a single sent him back little earlier and the quick wickets have certainly pushed RCB on the backfoot.

Moeen gives the breakthrough

MSD goes for spin from both ends and Moeen Ali gives him the breakthrough right through. He got the turn and bounce with an off spinner, which cramped up Faf a bit as he tries to heave it to the on side and Jadeja completes a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Handy Powerplay

The move to have Kohli join Faf at the top of the line-up is a prudent one, and the two most experienced batters have given them their best start in a while. They milked Mukesh Chowdhury for 18 runs in an over as RCB are 57/0 after Powerplay and look good to build on this.

Kohli looks assured

Kohli, Faf are off to a sedate start. It's good to see Mukesh Chowdhury, the CSK seamer, growing in confidence with each match. He is pitching it up to Kohli but the master batter not yet lured into his drives - it's 20/0 after 3 overs.

CSK opt to field

Welcome to Match No.49 of the season. It's the South Indian derby where MSD wins the toss and elect to bowl against Bangalore. Moen Ali is coming in place of Mitchell Santner for CSK while RCB are fielding an unchanged team.

Kolkata: The hype around a clash between Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in IPL of previous years may be missing some of the fizz this time, but there is still plenty to look forward to when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings in an important mid-table clash in the 49th game of the 2022 season this evening.

RCB, who had started off well despite the poor run of Kohli with the bat, slipped to three defeats in a row now - including the nightmarish outing when they were dismissed for 68. A piece of statistic sums up their batting plight - in 10 games so far, they have looged in only six half-centuries with two of them belonging to new captain Faf du Plessis while Kohli found his first one in the last game against Gujarat Titans, though his strike-rate of barely 100-plus came in for criticism and they ended up on the losing side.

‘Yellove,’ the four-time champions, have endured a poor campaign this year and are languishing in ninth position with three wins from nine outings. Their performance graph, however, took a U-turn in the last game with ‘MSD’ back at the helm again – allowing Ravindra Jadeja to express himself as a world class allrounder again.