Kolkata: Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More, now the Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant, is the latest member of the IPL bandwagon who tested positive for COVID-19. The tournament, which is scheduled to start on Friday despite a spiralling number of cases in the country, has seen more than 20 members of different stakeholders test positive in the past week.
More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. The franchise management and More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines while the MI medical team will continue to monitor More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols.
‘‘We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in these difficult times,’’ a MI statement said.
YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries. They will now be the only official channel for cricket fans across the globe to witness all the live action of the 60 T20 matches.
The venues for the event include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata. The play-off matches and final are scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, now the world’s largest cricket stadium.
Leveraging this opportunity, YuppTV is bringing the highly engaging and anticipated action to close to 100 countries across territories - Continental Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (Except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives.
Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said in a statement: “Cricket has been a craze around the world and the IPL has always been a highly anticipated and powerful property for fans across the globe. With the VIVO IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience. YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real time from the convenience of their homes.”