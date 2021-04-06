Kolkata: Kiran More, former Indian wicketkeeper who is now Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant, is the latest member of the IPL bandwagon who tested positive for COVID-19. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. The franchise management and More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. ‘‘We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in these difficult times,’’ a MI statement said. The IPL will get underway in six Indian cities from April 9.
Breaking News
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians consultant Kiran More tests positive
Former Indian wicketkeeper currently asymptomatic and has been isolated