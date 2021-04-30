Daniel Sams of Royal Challengers Bangalore is bowled by Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Punjab Kings pull off a shocker against Kohli's RCB

Kolkata: Harpreet Brar, a little known left-arm spinner, turned an unlikely hero for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore this evening. Playing his first match this season, he turned the match on it's head by picking up the prize wickets of Virat Kohli (35), Glenn Maxwell (0) and AB de Villiers (3) in a space of two overs to set up a 34-run win for his team.

Just when it looked a target of 180 should be within reach for the high octane batting line-up of RCB, Australian speedster Riley Meredith struck early to castle Devdutt Padikkal with only 19 runs on the board. The lively opening spells from Meredith and Mohammed Shami created some pressure on RCB batsmen, who managed just 35 runs in the powerplay.

Earlier, captain KL Rahul's late charge during a masterly innings of unbeaten 91 and a cameo from Brar (25 off 17 balls) took Punjab to a par score of 179 for five wickets - but not really a match-winning one.

However, the spin combination of Brar and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/17) pulled off the riot act.

Relive the match as it happened ...

Ravi Bishnoi (3rd from right) of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore run between the wickets. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

KL Rahul's late charge takes Punjab to 179/5

Kolkata: Captain KL Rahul's late charge during a masterly innings of unbeaten 91 and a cameo from Harpreet Brar (25 off 17 balls) took Punjab Kings to a fighting total of 179 for five wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Ahmedabad today.

It was an opportunity wasted for Punjab to put at least a 190-plus total on board on this wicket as they were given a perfect launchpad by Rahul and Chris Gayle's blazing 80-run partnership for the second wicket. However, once the 'Universe Boss' fell for 46 off 24 balls, their innings went in disarray till a late blitz gave it a final push.

The total is not enough to defend against an in-form RCB batting line-up and Punjab bowlers need to strike early to nurse any hopes of an upset.

Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Daniel Sams (centre) of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kyle Jamieson of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

KL Rahul of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Daniel Sams of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli (left) with Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul during the toss held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

RCB pack a punch against Punjab Kings

Kolkata: It will take an extraordinary effort from KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings, placed sixth in the table, to put Royal Challengers Bangalore in a spot of bother when they face off at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

The Ahmedabad surface is likely to see a batting fest with both sides loaded with enough firepower, but Punjab’s best chance lies in chasing here – should they be able to contain Virat Kohli’s men at a par score. Incidentally, Glenn Maxwell may have a point to prove against Rahul’s men as he was dropped by the franchise after a rather poor season with the bat in the UAE.