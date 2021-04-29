Gulf News readers and winners Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

You are a winner with Gulf News, as you wait to find out who is going to take home the trophy during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gulf News is holding daily competitions on social media throughout the IPL season. Readers who predict the winning team for each match are winning exciting prizes from Gulf News and Anis Sajan (Mr Cricket UAE).

On Thursday afternoon, six winners of the competition headed to the Gulf News headquarters to collect their prizes handed out by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-In-Chief and Executive Director Publications at Gulf News and Danube Group’s Vice chairman Anis Sajan, known as Mr Cricket UAE.

Gulf News readers and cricket fanatics Ravi G. Bhat, Albert Braganza, Oshadhie Arachchige, Mohamed Sammas, Alvin Pinto and Sayeem Mushtaque are the most recent winners of the ongoing competition. Coincidently, all the six winners at the Gulf News office on Thursday were fans of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team.

“This time surely they (Royal Challengers Bangalore) will win, there’s no doubt,” said Braganza, an avid RCB fan.

Whereas, Sammas, a loyal MI fan, said: “Mumbai Indians will win again. Every year they don’t play so well in the beginning but win in the end.”

Winners are called biweekly to the Gulf News office to collect their prizes.

The sports fans got IPL-themed jackets from Sajan and a three-month-long print subscription from Gulf News as they put their cricket knowledge and luck to test.

The competition will run till the end of the IPL season so don’t forget to log on to the Gulf News Facebook page and predict the winning team for the following day’s match. It’s simple, search for the contest post on our Facebook page and key in your prediction.

Also, gulfnews.com has daily live coverage on the IPL including frequent updates, post-match analysis and in depth opinion editorials from our editors and Sajan.