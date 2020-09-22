Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals celebrates a wicket against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The star spinner slipped and hurt his shoulder badly soon after this. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Sometimes life does imitate art.

Just a few days after participating in Comedian Praveen’s tongue-in-cheek IPL preview show, where he offered his own version of ‘Comedy of Terrors’, Dehi Capital’s key strike bowler Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a nasty shoulder injury during the match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Having picked up two wickets in his very first over, DC’s prolific off-spinner looked set to cause more damage to the Kings with his self-titled ‘bowling software.’

Ironically, it was Ashwin who would suffer damage during a freak fall where he damaged his shoulder. He appeared to loose his footing in his follow-through and toppled over to hit the ground with an ugly thud. He took no further part in the match after being helped off the field by physio Patrick Farhard.

DC were fearing the worst, but it appears that the damage is not as bad as it seemed with Ashwin taking to to Twitter to comfort his teammates and fans with the message: “I was in pain as I left the field but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support.”

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer also offered some positive news on his shining star, who once said of his craft: ‘Spin bowling is like a software, if you don’t try and upgrade it, you will fall by the wayside.’

“Ashwin says he’ll be ready for the next game, but in the end the physio is going to decide,” Iyer had said at the post-match presentation.