Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: A dramatic 85-run sixth wicket partnership between Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia took Rajasthan Royals over the line by five wickets in an edge-of-the-seat finish against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai in the first game of the day. Parag (42 off 26 balls) smashed Khaleel Ahmed over extra cover for a six with one ball remaining as Tewatia (45 off 28 balls) reminded that his Sharjah heroics were not a flash in the pan.

Not even a diehard Royals fan gave the team much chance after they lost Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler with only 26 runs on the board as they began their chase of 159 on a slow wicket. Royals now have three wins from their seven matches.

Relive the match as it happened…




Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.
Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan (centre) of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad
T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad runs out Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Khaleel Ahmed of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Khaleel Ahmed of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI












Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad . Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals bowls.
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals
Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Sunrisers captain David Warner (left) with Royals skipper Steven Smith
Sunrisers captain David Warner (left) with Royals skipper Steven Smith, seen durin the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









Also read