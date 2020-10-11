Dubai: A dramatic 85-run sixth wicket partnership between Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia took Rajasthan Royals over the line by five wickets in an edge-of-the-seat finish against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai in the first game of the day. Parag (42 off 26 balls) smashed Khaleel Ahmed over extra cover for a six with one ball remaining as Tewatia (45 off 28 balls) reminded that his Sharjah heroics were not a flash in the pan.
Not even a diehard Royals fan gave the team much chance after they lost Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler with only 26 runs on the board as they began their chase of 159 on a slow wicket. Royals now have three wins from their seven matches.
Relive the match as it happened…
