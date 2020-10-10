Isuru Udana
Isuru Udana of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Virat Kohli sets up emphatic 37-run win for Challengers

Dubai: Virat Kohli gave a batting masterclass with his unbeaten 90 as Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up two valuable points with a 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a south Indian derby in Indian Premier League this evening.

Chasing 170 for a win on a dual-paced wicket, the chase of the three-time champions never quite took off as Chennai’s innings ended at 132 for eight after 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu topscored with 42 in an innings which seemed a pale shadow of CSK’s efforts in the past as they could just hit one six during their innings.

RCB had earlier put up a challenging 169 for four wickets against a largely disciplined Chennai attack. Kohli’s 38th half-century in IPL came under quite trying circumstances, which comprised of four fours and as many sixes.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...





Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore
Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Royal Challengers Bangalore players
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Jagadeesan Narayan of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Jagadeesan Narayan of Chennai Superkings plays a shot.
Jagadeesan Narayan of Chennai Superkings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings bats during the match.
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Royal Challengers Bangalore players
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowles.
Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowles. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty during the match.
Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sam Curran of Chennai Superkings bowls during the match.
Sam Curran of Chennai Superkings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




CSK captain MS Dhoni (left) and RCB skipper Virat Kohli
CSK captain MS Dhoni (left) and RCB skipper Virat Kohli during the toss at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI












Read more