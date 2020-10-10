Virat Kohli sets up emphatic 37-run win for Challengers
Dubai: Virat Kohli gave a batting masterclass with his unbeaten 90 as Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up two valuable points with a 37-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a south Indian derby in Indian Premier League this evening.
Chasing 170 for a win on a dual-paced wicket, the chase of the three-time champions never quite took off as Chennai’s innings ended at 132 for eight after 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu topscored with 42 in an innings which seemed a pale shadow of CSK’s efforts in the past as they could just hit one six during their innings.
RCB had earlier put up a challenging 169 for four wickets against a largely disciplined Chennai attack. Kohli’s 38th half-century in IPL came under quite trying circumstances, which comprised of four fours and as many sixes.
Relive the match as it happened...
Read more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: After Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets rape threats, it is time to act against these trolls
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs — as it happened
- IPL in UAE: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets rape threats for dad's failure
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Delhi Capitals pass a litmus test in Sharjah